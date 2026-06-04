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Whitmer visits Kalamazoo to sign an executive order re-establishing a gun violence task force

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published June 4, 2026 at 6:08 PM EDT
Governor Whitmer looks at the camera and smiles as she sits at a table with the seal of Michigan on the front. She is holding a pen. To the right of her are two children, and she is surrounded by people.
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
Governor Gretchen Whitmer prepares to sign an executive order re-establishing the Michigan Gun Violence Prevention Task Force on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at Edison Academy in Kalamazoo.

The order also declares June to be Gun Violence Prevention Month.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined local Kalamazoo leaders on Thursday to speak about the importance of gun violence prevention and sign an executive order that re-establishes the Michigan Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.

The event was held at Edison Academy in Kalamazoo, where several speakers joined Whitmer in giving remarks before she signed the order, which also declared June Gun Violence Prevention Month once again.

“Michiganders are familiar with this pain, as are people in every state in this country. We remember the students who were lost at Oxford High School or at Michigan State University," Whitmer said.

After the event, Whitmer told reporters one of the reasons she came to Kalamazoo for the event was because Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller is on the board of the task force.

"When we started, we started with goals," Fuller said of his time on the task force. " We set goals like: 'what are the root causes?' Finding out the root causes of gun violence, compiling and reporting relevant data, soliciting perspectives from diverse community partners and advocates."

The executive order allows the task force to remain in existence and continue its work. Others who spoke at the event included Michigan Chief Medical Officer Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Darrin Slade, Loy Norrix High School Principal Chris Aguinaga, and Savannah Robert, a recent Loy Norrix graduate and the president of the Loy Norrix chapter of Students Demand Action.

Students, community members, local policymakers and educators also filled the room for the event.

"Just in the last year, places of worship in Grand Blanc and West Bloomfield experienced unimaginable tragedies. Too many communities routinely see devastating headlines of bullets being fired on the streets," Whitmer said.

Whitmer arrived after visiting a picket line in Three Rivers, where American Axle workers are on strike.
WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel
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