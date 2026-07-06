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The Department of Natural Resources wants your baby turkey pictures for its annual brood survey

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published July 6, 2026 at 1:57 PM EDT
An adult wild turkey stands watch over a rafter of juveniles while feeding, Thursday, July 17, 2025, in East Derry, N.H.
Charles Krupa
/
AP
An adult wild turkey stands watch over a rafter of juveniles while feeding, Thursday, July 17, 2025, in East Derry, N.H.

To help track wild turkey populations, the DNR is asking anyone who sees a mother wild turkey leading a line of baby turkeys to snap a picture and send it in.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to keep an eye out for wild baby turkeys — and send photos.

Over the next two months, the agency is conducting its wild turkey brood survey to monitor the state’s wild turkey population.

The DNR is asking the public to take a photo of any wild mother turkey, or hen, leading a line of baby turkeys, which are called poults. The public can submit their "poult pics" via an online survey.

According to a statement from the DNR, the survey is part of a multi-state effort to understand wild turkey breeding patterns and populations.

Pictures of large flocks of wild turkeys, even without poults, are also welcome. The survey is open until August 31 and can be found on the DNR website.
WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel
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