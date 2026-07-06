The Department of Natural Resources wants your baby turkey pictures for its annual brood survey

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to keep an eye out for wild baby turkeys — and send photos.

Over the next two months, the agency is conducting its wild turkey brood survey to monitor the state’s wild turkey population.

The DNR is asking the public to take a photo of any wild mother turkey, or hen, leading a line of baby turkeys, which are called poults. The public can submit their "poult pics" via an online survey.

According to a statement from the DNR, the survey is part of a multi-state effort to understand wild turkey breeding patterns and populations.

Pictures of large flocks of wild turkeys, even without poults, are also welcome. The survey is open until August 31 and can be found on the DNR website.