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Michigan Nurses Association alleges Sturgis Hospital violated federal law during closure

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published July 14, 2026 at 4:14 PM EDT
FILE - A nurse adjusts her gloves in a hospital in Ore., Aug. 19, 2021.
Mike Zacchino
/
Pool KDRV
FILE - A nurse adjusts her gloves in a hospital in Ore., Aug. 19, 2021.

The union representing nurses at the now-closed Sturgis Hospital has filed a lawsuit alleging violation of federal labor laws. The suit claims workers weren’t given enough notice before the hospital closed.

Last month, the Sturgis Hospital announced it would be ceasing operations and closing effective June 19. That announcement was made three days earlier on June 16 – and a lawsuit recently filed by the Michigan Nurses Association claims unionized nurses working at the hospital were given the same amount of notice that they would be laid off.

The federal lawsuit, filed on July 10, alleges Sturgis Hospital violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification , or WARN Act, which requires employers with 100 or more employees to give at least 60 days of notice before a facility closure or mass layoff.

According to court filings, the MNA alleges hospital leadership gave the union only three days notice that the hospital would be closing and all unionized registered nurses employed at the hospital would be laid off.

The suit asks for back pay, benefits reimbursement, and potential monetary damages and legal expense assistance for the affected nurses.

In a statement sent via email, MNA Executive Director Janella James said:

"Sturgis Hospital, which was known to struggle financially for years, should have followed federal law, which we believe required it to give employees 60 days’ notice of closure; instead, it gave employees – including nurses who worked there for decades – just 72 hours, causing significant hardship for them. Some nurses still have not been paid their final paycheck and all were cut off their health insurance by the end of June without even rights to continue their insurance through COBRA. The hospital gave notice properly in 2022 even though it did not close then, and there’s no valid reason for failing to do so as it became clear this time that its longtime financial problems would indeed result in closure. We contend that MNA nurses who worked at the hospital are legally entitled to a full 60 days’ pay and benefits from the date of notice," James said.

Sturgis Hospital did not respond to WMUK's request for comment.
WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel
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