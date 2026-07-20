City officials break ground on "Streets for All" as work begins along Kalamazoo Avenue

Work has begun in Kalamazoo to turn Kalamazoo Avenue into a two-way street.

The project is part of an initiative called “Streets for All” that aims to update downtown traffic flows by re-routing streets, creating additional two-way traffic lanes, adding new streets and more.

The city created the plan using public feedback from its “Imagine Kalamazoo” project. City engineer James Baker said construction will focus on creating a better downtown driving experience.

“This is also going to open up some transportation pathways that didn’t exist previously. So you’ll now be able to go from West Main north onto Douglas. That’s something folks haven’t been able to do since the 1960s," Baker said.

Construction begun on Kalamazoo Avenue the week of July 13. Baker said one lane of traffic will remain open along Kalamazoo Avenue while construction is taking place.

“We understand change can be difficult. Construction can be difficult. So those two things together can certainly create some anxiety for folks and we understand that," Baker said.

Baker said work on Kalamazoo Avenue is expected to be completed within two years. However, it's just the first of several planned project sites.

Other project areas include West Main Street and Douglas Avenue, Michikal Street, Michigan Avenue and the "spaghetti bowl" area of downtown, which refers to the complex intersections of West Michigan Avenue, Lovell Street and South Street.

“Construction — it’s happening this year. It’s going to continue throughout this year, and then it’s going to kind of continue every year through about 2030," Baker said.