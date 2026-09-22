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A 24-year-old man is accused of making ricin inside a Hastings apartment complex

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published September 22, 2026 at 6:22 PM EDT
A first-floor entrance to Tyden Lofts in Hastings, MI is seen taped off with police tape on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. First-floor residents were blocked from their units for longer than others, due to the presence of ricin in a first-floor unit. Officials say residents have been given the all-clear to safely return to the complex.
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
A first-floor entrance to Tyden Lofts in Hastings, MI is seen taped off with police tape on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. First-floor residents were blocked from their units for longer than others, due to the presence of ricin in a first-floor unit. Officials say residents have been given the all-clear to safely return to the complex.

Residents of Tyden Lofts in Hastings were evacuated earlier this month after traces of the poison were found in a first-floor unit.

The Barry County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against an individual in relation to the discovery of the dangerous poison ricin found in a Hastings apartment complex.

Public court filings show a 24-year-old man named Joseph Jay Sheppard was charged with unlawful use and possession of a harmful substance in Barry County’s 56th District Court.

Officials with the Barry-Eaton health department said residents at Tyden Lofts in Hastings were evacuated Thursday, September 10 after law enforcement was notified of a potential ricin exposure in the complex. According to a statement released September 12, testing later confirmed the presence of ricin in a first-floor unit.

Ricin is found naturally in castor beans and can be lethal even in small doses. People can be exposed to ricin accidentally by improperly storing or processing castor beans, but it can also be isolated on purpose for use as a biological toxin.

A letter from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said crushed castor beans were found in a first-floor unit and confirmed to be the source of the ricin.

According to a statement released by the Barry-Eaton health department, an individual experiencing symptoms of ricin exposure was treated at Corewell Health Pennock Hospital and isolated from other patients.

WOOD-TV reported that prosecutors claim Sheppard possessed, released and transported ricin, which caused a Hastings apartment complex to be evacuated and disrupted operations at the Pennock Hospital Emergency Room.

In an email, FBI officials said the agency is still conducting its own investigation.

Sheppard is currently being held on $1 million bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 29.

WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel
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