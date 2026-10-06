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The Kalamazoo City Commission will hear from advocates for safer conditions at Fox Ridge Apartments

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published October 6, 2026 at 4:24 PM EDT
Picture of green institutional sign with contrasting gray trim and the words "Fox Ridge Apartments." The words are partly obscured by snow on hedges in front of the sign. There is snow on the ground and a small woods in the background.
Zac Clark
/
NowKalamazoo
A sign at Fox Ridge Apartments in the West Douglas neighborhood of Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo's Housing Advocacy Collective is planning to present at the October 19 Committee of the Whole meeting and push for action to address dangerous living conditions at the affordable housing complex.

The Housing Advocacy Collective is a group that’s working to address what it says are substandard living conditions at Fox Ridge. They say the complex’s managers have let its buildings fall into dangerous disrepair.

Kalamazoo Vice Mayor Drew Duncan confirmed the group is scheduled to present at the Kalamazoo City Commission’s 5 p.m. Committee of the Whole meeting on October 19.

HAC leaders say the city can and should take immediate action to repair units and improve security at the complex.

WMUK and NowKalamazoo investigated the conditions at Fox Ridge in January 2025. Since then, HAC leaders say little has been done to address the situation.

Fox Ridge is an affordable housing community that receives federal subsidies under Section 8. This means it's subject to inspection by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The property was last inspected by HUD in May. According to records obtained by WMUK, HUD inspectors rated the complex “below average” and noted several unsafe conditions including active leaks, vandalism and extensive property damage.

Inspection reports also noted that crime was a "major concern" at the complex.

In the reports, managers downplayed those concerns or said they were caused by tenants and visitors on the property.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, many incidents have been documented at the complex since HUD's May inspection — including several shootings.

One person was killed and another injured in separate shootings at the complex within the last two weeks.
WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel
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