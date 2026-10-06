The Kalamazoo City Commission will hear from advocates for safer conditions at Fox Ridge Apartments

The Housing Advocacy Collective is a group that’s working to address what it says are substandard living conditions at Fox Ridge. They say the complex’s managers have let its buildings fall into dangerous disrepair.

Kalamazoo Vice Mayor Drew Duncan confirmed the group is scheduled to present at the Kalamazoo City Commission’s 5 p.m. Committee of the Whole meeting on October 19.

HAC leaders say the city can and should take immediate action to repair units and improve security at the complex.

WMUK and NowKalamazoo investigated the conditions at Fox Ridge in January 2025. Since then, HAC leaders say little has been done to address the situation.

Fox Ridge is an affordable housing community that receives federal subsidies under Section 8. This means it's subject to inspection by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The property was last inspected by HUD in May. According to records obtained by WMUK, HUD inspectors rated the complex “below average” and noted several unsafe conditions including active leaks, vandalism and extensive property damage.

Inspection reports also noted that crime was a "major concern" at the complex.

In the reports, managers downplayed those concerns or said they were caused by tenants and visitors on the property.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, many incidents have been documented at the complex since HUD's May inspection — including several shootings.

One person was killed and another injured in separate shootings at the complex within the last two weeks.