The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, or BAAJA, would, among other things, amend portions of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Indigenous tribes across the nation — and here in Southwest Michigan — say the NHPA is crucial for tribal governments, and the proposed changes would undermine tribal sovereignty and tribes' rights when it comes to protecting sacred places.

Leaders with the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi and the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi say the bill could also jeopardize tribal funding.

Slotkin and Peters each voted in favor of advancing the bill during several preliminary votes. But both senators said in separate statements before the final vote that they would like to see the bill amended to remove threats to tribal sovereignty.

"I have real issues with the provisions in this bill that weaken the Clean Water Act and the impacts this bill has on the sovereignty of our tribal nations. In particular, I am concerned about tribal nations’ ability to meaningfully engage on projects that may harm their sacred places. I support making meaningful improvements to address these concerns during the amendment process, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to get this right before final passage," Slotkin said in a statement on Nov. 10 — nine days before the vote to pass BAAJA in the Senate.

But when the vote for final passage came on Nov. 19, Slotkin and Peters were two of 14 Democrats who voted to pass the bill without those amendments.

“Voting yes wasn’t simple. I pushed for amendments to address concerns about the bill’s impact on the Clean Water Act and its impact on tribal sovereignty. I am disappointed that fellow Democrats killed consideration of those amendments to try and tank the entire bill. I remain committed to addressing those concerns moving forward. Michigan families have been feeling the burden of their monthly utility costs, and we cannot delay easing that pressure. That is the bottom line, and it’s why I voted to pass this bill," Slotkin said in a statement released after the vote.

Peters and Slotkin both highlighted energy affordability as the main reasons for voting to pass the bill. The senators say BAAJA will make it easier to build renewable-energy projects, which will bring down the cost of electricity for Michiganders.

"This bipartisan bill will help lower Americans’ energy bills, modernize our outdated electrical grid, and speed up clean energy production in the U.S. It also establishes protections for ratepayers against data centers and ensures these facilities pay their fair share for connecting to the grid. I pushed hard for amendments to strengthen the bill, and I’m disappointed these changes were ultimately not considered. But the American people have made it clear they want real action to bring down the cost of living, and this bill delivers long-overdue reforms to make energy more affordable and reliable," Peters said in an email.

BAAJA passed out of the Senate on a 62-33 vote. It will now head to the house for further discussion.