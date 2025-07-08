Construction has begun on two Battle Creek homes for lower-income buyers

The Calhoun County Land Bank Authority announced this week it’s broken ground on two single-family homes in Battle Creek. It’s the first new construction project for the Land Bank, which has mostly focused on bringing vacant homes back to the market.

Each of the two-bedroom homes is available for buyers earning 60 percent of the area median income — that's about $35,000 a year — or less, according to the most recent US Census Data, which gave the area median income as $57,514 in 2023. The Land Bank said the project helps meet its goal to bring value back to vacant land and strengthen the community through equitable home ownership opportunities.

Land Bank directors, Calhoun County leaders and residents gathered to watch the groundbreaking on Greenwood Avenue. In a statement, the Land Bank authority said the homes will be energy-efficient and are expected to be completed later in the year.