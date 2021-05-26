Encore: 'What Happens After the Protests' Series

A year ago this week, George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis by police officer Derrick Chauvin, sparking protests around the world, including in Kalamazoo. WMUK’s Earlene McMichael produced a three-part series, talking to African-Americans who had concerns about whether the hundreds of white allies with whom they protested alongside would continue working for reform and racial justice once the big demonstrations died down.



Today we re-aired the third part in that series. It originally aired in June of 2020.

The “What Happens After the Protests” series recently won the Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ award for Best Mini Documentary or series in Public Radio Group 1.

Listen to the three-part series below:

After the Protests, What Then? Some Blacks Wonder

Kim Guess participated in demonstrations for the first time, says it's no time to be silent

JoVaughan Head joined white protesters in downtown Kalamazoo, but became disenchanted