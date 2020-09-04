From Five Choirs to Twenty: Semester Begins With Big Hearts, Smaller Ensembles

1 hour ago

Kimberly Dunn Adams, conducting the University Chorale
Credit WMU School of Music

They auditioned from their bedrooms, basements, and backyards to join the WMU School of Music as choral students this year. Dr. Kimberly Dunn Adams, the director of Choral Activities, says she is moved by their tenacity and talent, saying there are reasons for singing that transcend any moment in history and the challenges they represent.


Southwestern Michigan Vocal Festival Brings 1000 Singers To WMU

By Mar 12, 2019
WMU School of Music

The Southwestern Michigan Vocal Festival, an annual day-long festival that brings over 1000 high-school singers to Western Michigan University for a day of learning, rehearsing and performing, will be held on Thursday, March 14 with a final concert beginning at 7 pm in Miller Auditorium. Dr. Kimberly Dunn Adams will prepare and conduct a concert of joyful works by leading the singers from the stage, facing the main floor where the singers will be standing. The audience sits above in the Grand Tier for the free performance.

Dr. Adams and Carl Doubleday, who served as Director of Concerts at the WMU School of Music until 2010, share their perspectives on the festival, with Doubleday offering historical tidbits from the festival's 81 year existence.


Conductor Brings Border CrosSing, A New Choir With Hispanic Focus, To Kalamazoo

By Jan 20, 2020

The Twin Cities-based choral group Border CrosSing, founded by Dr. Ahmed Anzaldua, a graduate of Western Michigan University, will offer a free community sing and a public concert in Kalamazoo this week. 

In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Anzaldua explains that the Gilmore Keyboard Festival, which is sponsoring the Border CrosSing tour, was one of the reasons he chose to apply to school in Kalamazoo, where he earned a master's degree in piano and another in choral conducting. For his PhD in choral conducting, Anzaldua moved to the Twin Cities to attend the University of Minnesota. That's where he founded a choir to showcase the rich music of Latin American composers from the 1500s to the 2000s, drawing on his personal and scholarly background. Border CrosSing was recognized as an important project from the start, as a model for how music and community can learn from each other. 

A Science-Oriented Conductor On The State Of Choral Singing

By Jul 27, 2020

Choral conductor Nick Sienkiewicz graduated in April from Western Michigan University with degrees in music and biochemistry. He also helmed the Unitarian Universalist Community Church choir and was working with the Kalamazoo Children's Chorus. But the pandemic changed all that. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Sienkiewicz shares his science-oriented perspective on how choral activity was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and why it's important to use current research to find ways to continue singing. 

Sienkiewicz summarizes some of the recent developments in our understanding of the transmission of the virus, and vaccine development. He says that even with his background in biochemistry, it's still a challenge to read and absorb the latest research published in different science journals. That contributes to laypeople's confusion about COVID-19. It doesn't help that official guidance from the Centers for Disease Control  is being contradicted, questioned and even changed by the current administration. But, he says, the efforts of scientists working around the clock to combat COVID-19 is a beacon of hope.

Sienkiewicz will attend Indiana University-Bloomington this fall to pursue a Master's degree in Choral Conducting.