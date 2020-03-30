Fund Helps Kalamazoo-Area People Affected By COVID-19

Sign outside Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes on March 30, 2020
A special disaster fund has been activated to help people being hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.


The Kalamazoo Community Foundation created the Urgent Relief Fund in 2018 after widespread flooding in the area. Now, Donor Relations Vice-President Joanna Dales says it will help organizations serving people affected by the outbreak.

"In all cases it goes to our nonprofit partners who are supporting individuals in our community who are under stress and feeling the effects, in this case, of COVID-19."

The Foundation has received a $15,000 challenge grant from the Richard G. Tomlinson Family Fund. Dales says the Foundation hopes to raise at least $30,000.

"That won't be enough. But it is a wonderful influx of support. And so, over the weekend, we sent an email to our list and also put it out on social media and we've already raised $5,300 towards the match."

Dales says the money will help support a variety of critical services.

"Senior Services, the Meals on Wheels program, Saint Luke's Diaper Bank, we've made a grant to them to provide resources to folks...Our food pantries and our shelters are having increased demand, and so we are supporting organizations that are supporting the community."

Contributions can be made through the Kalamazoo Community Foundation webpage.

Courtesy photo / Kalamazoo Public Library

Andy Robins / WMUK

