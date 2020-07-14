Kal Kids In Tune And Orch Rouh Keep Lifelines Open In Summer

When COVID-19 shut down schools in March, the program educators of Kalamazoo Kids In Tune and Orchestra Rouh knew they'd have to find a way to continue to teach and support young people, and not just with music training. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, KKIT educators Ben Gudbrandson and Donielle Hetrick, and Orchestra Rouh founder Ahmed Tofiq, discussed the various ways they set out to accomplish that.

An interview with Ben Gudbrandson, Donielle Hetrick, and Ahmed Tofiq.

The second summer session, which begins July 20, is open to all Kalamazoo Public School students. Kalamazoo Kids in Tune is also on Facebook, where they post regular updates and hopeful messages for kids and their families. The program celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, and recently received a two-year renewal with the Carnegie Hall PlayUSA program.

