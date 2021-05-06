Navigate The Kalamazoo Art Hop With A New App

Bianca Washington-Ciungan, Director of Programs at the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo, says the Arts Council's new Art Hop "app" was created in hopes that it could provide a green alternative to the printed guides. It's actually a website that will function as an app when saved to the home screen of your smartphone (it won't be found in your smartphone's app store).

May 7 is the second month of having the Art Hop in-person after a year of online Art Hops during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's twice as big as April's event. Artists will be stationed on Bates Alley, the Kalamazooo Mall, in front of the State Theatre, and at Kalamazoo Defender, housed in the Comerica Bank building on S. Rose St. That's where 22 year-old Maya James, an artist garnering national attention, will show her work from 6 - 8 pm during Art Hop. Cara Lieurance spoke to Washington-Ciungan and James for a preview.

An interview with Bianca Washington-Ciungan and Maya James.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.