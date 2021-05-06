 Navigate The Kalamazoo Art Hop With A New App | WMUK

Navigate The Kalamazoo Art Hop With A New App

Maya James, working on a mural now installed the Vine Neighborhood Association building.
Credit Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo

Bianca Washington-Ciungan, Director of Programs at the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo, says the Arts Council's new Art Hop "app" was created in hopes that it could provide a green alternative to the printed guides. It's actually a website that will function as an app when saved to the home screen of your smartphone (it won't be found in your smartphone's app store).

Credit Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo

May 7 is the second month of having the Art Hop in-person after a year of online Art Hops during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's twice as big as April's event. Artists will be stationed on Bates Alley, the Kalamazooo Mall, in front of the State Theatre, and at Kalamazoo Defender, housed in the Comerica Bank building on S. Rose St. That's where 22 year-old Maya James, an artist garnering national attention, will show her work from 6 - 8 pm during Art Hop. Cara Lieurance spoke to Washington-Ciungan and James for a preview.


