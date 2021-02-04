 Project Seeks A More Inclusive Kalamazoo History | WMUK

Project Seeks A More Inclusive Kalamazoo History

By 1 hour ago

Photograph of the Pacific Club founded by Black Kalamazoo residents in the 1940's
Credit TRHT/Historical & Cultural Landscape Project

A new project hopes to tell a more complete - and inclusive - version of Kalamazoo's history.


The Historical and Cultural Landscape Project is part of Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation Kalamazoo. Local scholar and historian, Dr. Michelle S. Johnson, is one of those involved.

"This project is really intended to identify locations in Kalamazoo that have particular significance as it relates to resistance to racism, but especially the social and cultural empowerment of people who make up the fabric of Kalamazoo."

Johnson says the project allows those who've suffered from discrimination to tell their own stories.

"That's one of the key pieces of this project, is to re-situate the narrator in the stories of indigenous, and Black, and Latinx people in the area."

Johnson also says a more inclusive history of Kalamazoo benefits everyone.

Front page of a 1967 issue of Focus, a newspaper that covered Kalamazoo's minority communities
Credit TRHT/Historical & Cultural Landscape Project

"That gives the folks who are not Latinidad, who are not Black, who are not indigenous a greater access to a true story, one that is generated by the folks who have lived it."

To complete its work, Johnson she says the project needs to hear from Black, Latinx, and Native American residents.

"We're really looking for folks to help us provide more layers, more photographs, more stories, more of the texture of these very important stories of cultural empowerment and resistance to racism."

Some of the material the project has already collected involves the Pacific Club founded by Black Kalamazoo residents in the 1940's. Torn down in 2006, it was located on Riverview Drive at the site of the Indian Trails bus garage.

Johnson says the Historical and Cultural Landscape Project plans to create a website to provide access to the material it collects. It has also held online panel discussions and will work with area schools to update social studies and history curriculums. And Johnson says public art and historical commemoration will also play a role.

"My dream, of course, is to be able to create monuments and to create markers that are longstanding and are able to tell the stories of cultural empowerment and resistance to racism in ways that folks can access."

More information about the Historical and Cultural Landscape Project is available through the TRHT website at the Kalamazoo Community Foundation, and via the TRHT Facebook page.

Tags: 
black history
history
latino
native american

Related Content

Historians To Put Together Black Histories Of Michigan Cities

By Rebecca Thiele Dec 17, 2015
A deposition by Ed Green that states why Lovett Hammond should get his Civil War pension
Michelle Johnson

With the help of a grant from the Michigan Humanities Council, the Michigan Historical Center and SHARE plan to put together local black histories for select cities in Michigan, from about 1865 to 1915 - the end of slavery through the Great Migration. 