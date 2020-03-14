State Says COVID-19 Cases Up To 25, KPS Offering Meal Service

Michigan health officials say the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 25. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday night that nine more adults have tested positive for the coronavirus. Most of them are in the Detroit area.

While schools throughout Michigan remain closed due to the pandemic, the Kalamazoo Public School district will continue offering meal service to KPS students.

Kalamazoo school officials say students will receive two days of meals on Monday and Wednesday and three days of meals on Friday at 20 schools and four community sites beginning march 16th through April 3rd.

Meanwhile Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order limiting visitors at hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities. The Gongwer News Service says the executive order bars anyone not necessary for medical care, support of activities of daily living.