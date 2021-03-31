 Stroll The Art Hop For The First Time In Months This Friday | WMUK

Stroll The Art Hop For The First Time In Months This Friday

A portrait by artist Jamari Taylor (of Jaylei Art), whose works have been featured by the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo.
Credit jayleiart.com / kalamazooarts.org
Bianca Washington-Ciungan, Programs Director of the Arts Council.
Credit Tanisha Lynn Pyron Photography

Nearly a dozen artists are thrilled to be setting up their stalls for the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo's Art Hop this Friday, says Programs Director Bianca Washington-Ciungan. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Washington-Ciungan explains that for the first time since the pandemic began, Art Hop will be in-person, but outdoors. She also thought it was important to continue online Art Hop as well, so there are artist interviews and other features available at the Arts Council website


Stalls will be set up in Bates Alley (off Portage Rd) and along the South Kalamazoo Mall, with staff providing hand disinfectant and reminders to stroll, stay distanced, and use masks in the tents. The theme is Sustainability (Earth Day is Apr 22) and many of the featured artists use media that is in some way recycled, from beach glass, to clay, to paper.

