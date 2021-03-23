WMU Planning Return To In Person Campus Activity

Western Michigan University president Edward Montgomery says three quarters of classes should be taught in person this fall. He says the university is making plans to in his words “safely return to near normal operations.”

In a message to the campus community, Montgomery says an acceleration in vaccine distribution offers reason for hope and cautious optimism. He says that most in person classes will fully face to face. However, Montgomery says about six-percent will be taught in a hybrid format. Western's president says is planning for returning to in-person campus activity over the summer.