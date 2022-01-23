-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case that could make it easier for criminal defendants to win new trials. Lorinda Swainwas…
-
A plant that causes blisters and even blindness was recently found near Battle Creek. The Calhoun County Health Department removed a Giant Hogweed plant…
-
Sexual assault charges against a police officer in Calhoun County's Emmett Township will be handled by a special prosecutor.The Battle Creek Enquirer says…
-
Last week, the arts council announced it would disband after nearly 50 years of service.Marshall artist Sabine LeDieu has done several public art…
-
The Calhoun County Arts Council is no more. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that the organization has announced that it is shutting down. The Art…
-
Dave Morgan has never held elected office, but is former Chairman of the Calhoun County Democratic Party. He wants to represent the state House District…
-
Art Kale's employment experience includes the auto supply business. He also worked on the White House advance team during the last three years of the Bush…
-
The Tenth District Court in Calhoun County has a new judge.Governor Rick Snyder announced today that he’s appointed James D. Norlander to the seat that…