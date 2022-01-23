-
The Michigan Court of Appeals has reinstated four charges of election fraud against Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins. The attorney general’s office…
Turn-out was very low Tuesday. But voters renewed a regional special education millage in the Kalamazoo area.The millage will raise about $12.5-million…
A group of Western Michigan University faculty, staff, and students is encouraging more students to vote. While Western Michigan University has promoted…
A bond proposal for a little more than $19 million is on the August ballot in the Mattawan Consolidated School district.Among other things, the…
There will be 15 names on the ballot for Kalamazoo City Commission this fall. Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to file papers for the November…