Congressman Bill Huizenga announces reelection bid for US House

US Congressman Bill Huizenga has announced he’ll run for reelection in Michigan’s 4th congressional district next year.

Huizenga confirmed his campaign in a Facebook post shared Monday morning, quashing rumors that the eight-term Republican representative was looking to retire.

“Our work to make Southwest Michigan a better place to call home isn’t finished," Huizenga said in the statement.

Huizenga was originally elected to the US House in 2010 in what was formerly the state’s 2nd district. He was elected to the 4th district in 2022 after redistricting merged parts of his previous territory with areas near Kalamazoo.

As of Monday, no other Republicans had announced a run against Huizenga, though four Democrats — including Sean McCann and Jessica Swartz — are campaigning for the seat.

PBS Newshour’s Cook Political Report said Huizenga “might face a competitive race next year.” The site also noted Huizenga won reelection by nearly 12 percentage points in 2024, but President Trump only won Huizenga’s district by five and a half points.

Huizenga’s office did not respond to an interview request by deadline.