Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood Wednesday promoting a proposal to increase low-income housing throughout the state. The…
A proposed housing discrimination ordinance in Kalamazoo drew strong feelings at a special Kalamazoo City Commission meeting. The "Fair Chance" proposal…
On Dec. 27, WMUK replayed our interview commemorating the 50-year anniversary of the Fair Housing Act on the WestSouthwest news and public affairs show.…
In the 1980’s the Washington Square Senior Housing Co-Op was having trouble filling vacancies. The General Manager of CSI Support and Development Nancy…
For 13 years, Pat Maye's job at the Fair Housing Center of Southwest Michigan was to educate the public, including Realtors and landlords, about federal…
Western Michigan University Political Science Professor Susan Hoffman says public housing has a reputation problem. But she says it’s still an important…
The City of Kalamazoo is considering changing its housing laws to accommodate tiny houses. These homes are often less than 400 square feet and use things…
The Executive Editor of the Pew Charitable Trusts’ Stateline Project says while there may be gridlock in Washington, at the state level, there is a lot of…
Millennials who don’t want to rely on a car and baby boomers looking to “downsize” as their children move out are creating a higher demand for downtown…
While apartment prices in the Kalamazoo area are low compared to bigger cities like Grand Rapids, most buildings are outside the city’s core. Downtown is…