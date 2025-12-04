WMU Trustees approve new housing and meal plan rates, add degree programs and more

The Western Michigan University Trustees unanimously approved new housing and meal plan rates for the 2026-2027 academic year at their meeting on Thursday.

The new rates include a 3.5% price increase across all housing and meal plan rates except single rooms in Valley and Henry Halls. Vice President for Student Affairs Diane Anderson said the rates were established earlier than usual this year to help WMU prepare for the opening of its new residence hall, Golden Oaks.

“Because Golden Oaks is a new build, we need to establish rates now, so students can begin planning where they might want to live next fall," Anderson said.

Golden Oaks is currently under construction as WMU's newest residence hall, set to open in Fall 2026. Anderson said housing rates for Golden Oaks are roughly 24% higher on average than other WMU residence halls due to its status as a new and "premium" living option.

“Which is actually on the low side when compared to other upcharges for new build residence halls in the state," Anderson said. "The cost for a double in Golden Oaks would be $338 or 8.5% more per semester than a double in Western Heights."

The new rates also included a 5.5% percent decrease in rates for single rooms at Valley and Henry residence halls.

“It is important to note that we continue to offer a variety of price points throughout our housing system as we are mindful of costs for our students and their families," Anderson said.

Other meeting topics included an overview of curriculum changes, upcoming changes in personnel and policy guidelines, and WMU football’s upcoming appearance in the MAC Championship on Saturday, December 6 at Ford Field.

The trustees also approved the creation of several new degree programs, including the addition of a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering, and approved the deletion of two concentrations in the Master of Arts in Applied Economics Program. Several new minor degree programs were also approved.