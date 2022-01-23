-
The new release Impressions of Debussy brings together two current and one former faculty members of the Western Michigan University School of Music:…
-
Jeremy Siskind talks to Cara Lieurance about adjusting to life in California after five years in Michigan, and he previews his concert of seasonal music…
-
A buzzed-about piece of musical theater from jazz pianist/composer Jeremy Siskind and playwright Adam Pasen will go before the public in a staged reading…
-
Western Jazz Quartet saxophonist Andrew Rathbun and pianist Jeremy Siskind talk about the challenges and satisfaction of adding a new voice to the mix,…
-
Jeremy Siskind, who joined the Western Michigan jazz faculty four years ago at age 25 (and winning the Nottingham International Jazz Piano Competition…
-
Longtime collaborators Lucas Pino and Jeremy Siskind premiered a new collection of songs, Golden Rule, Turing Test, at Western Michigan University on…
-
The Western Jazz Quartet lost three of its founding members in 2012, but barely skipped a beat in re-forming a new group. This Friday, saxophonist Andrew…
-
Pianist and composer Jeremy Siskind, who performs tonight with his New York-based trio (Nancy Harms, vocals and Lucas Pino, reeds), talks to Cara…
-
We're proud to welcome award-winning jazz pianist Jeremy Siskind as our first Let's Hear It guest to perform at WMUK in the Yoshimi Takeda Performance…
-
One of the major young voices in jazz piano, Jeremy Siskind will present a solo faculty recital tonight at Western Michigan University which combines…