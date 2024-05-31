Kalamazoo Symphony’s summer starts with “Strings Attached”

At 3 pm on Sunday, Jun 2, a quartet of Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra string players and two woodwind players will join guest artists Rachel Miller, harp and Christopher Belland, guitar, to play a program called "Strings Attached." Music director Julian Kuerti joins Cara Lieurance to talk about the works on the program by Ravel, Paganini, Pujol, and Saint-Saens and the various ways harp and guitar are wedded to the ensemble.

Kuerti also gives details on "KSO By Candlelight" Jun 27, "Patriotic Pops" on Jul 3, "Craft Music: Songs in the Summer" on Jul 17 and other summer events featuring kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra players.

Tickets and more information are available at the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra website.