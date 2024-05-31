© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Kalamazoo Symphony’s summer starts with “Strings Attached”

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 31, 2024 at 11:51 AM EDT
A view from the Bronson bandshell of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra in performance
Mark Bugnaski
A view from the Bronson bandshell of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra in performance

At 3 pm on Sunday, Jun 2, a quartet of Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra string players and two woodwind players will join guest artists Rachel Miller, harp and Christopher Belland, guitar, to play a program called "Strings Attached." Music director Julian Kuerti joins Cara Lieurance to talk about the works on the program by Ravel, Paganini, Pujol, and Saint-Saens and the various ways harp and guitar are wedded to the ensemble.

Kuerti also gives details on "KSO By Candlelight" Jun 27, "Patriotic Pops" on Jul 3, "Craft Music: Songs in the Summer" on Jul 17 and other summer events featuring kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra players.

Tickets and more information are available at the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
