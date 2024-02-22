© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

WMU Grand Chorus and Kalamazoo Symphony will perform Mozart's Requiem

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 22, 2024 at 11:27 AM EST
The WMU Grand Chorus will perform Mozart's Requiem with the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra
Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra
The WMU Grand Chorus will perform Mozart's Requiem with the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's beloved final work will be performed by the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra and the Western Michigan University Grand Chorus at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Feb 24 in Miller Auditorium, along with The Seasons by Thea Musgrave. KSO music director Julian Kuerti and Dr. Kim Adams, WMU director of choral activities, join Cara Lieurance to talk about the history of Mozart's incomplete Requiem, fact and fiction around its creation, and the preparation of this performance.

Tickets and more information are available at the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra website.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItKalamazoo Symphony OrchestraJulian KuertiKimberly Dunn AdamsWMU Choirs
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance