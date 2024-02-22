WMU Grand Chorus and Kalamazoo Symphony will perform Mozart's Requiem

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's beloved final work will be performed by the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra and the Western Michigan University Grand Chorus at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Feb 24 in Miller Auditorium, along with The Seasons by Thea Musgrave. KSO music director Julian Kuerti and Dr. Kim Adams, WMU director of choral activities, join Cara Lieurance to talk about the history of Mozart's incomplete Requiem, fact and fiction around its creation, and the preparation of this performance.

Tickets and more information are available at the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra website.