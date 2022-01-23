-
(MPRN-Lansing) A Republican candidate for governor has been kicked off of his Senate committees. Senator Patrick Colbeck (R-Canton) is known for being…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A raid on State Senator Bert Johnson’s home and Lansing office has culminated in a federal indictment. A grand jury returned charges of…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) State Senator Bert Johnson (D-Highland Park) showed up for work a day after his metro Detroit home and his office in Lansing were raided by…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A state Senator is involved in a joint investigation with the FBI and Michigan State Police. Both departments executed search warrants on…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Senate is back on break until after the election, but when they get back they have made a major piece of legislation a top…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) State Senator Virgil Smith has submitted his resignation from the Legislature as he begins a 10-month jail sentence. The second-term…
-
State Senator Virgil Smith (D-Detroit) has been charged with multiple gun and assault felonies. He’s accused of hitting his ex-wife and shooting 10…
-
Kalamazoo County Commissioner Brandt Iden says he will run for the state House next year. Iden is in his second term on the county commission. He will run…
-
The new 20th state Senate district will be made up of Kalamazoo County. State Representative Sean McCann is in his second term in the state House. The…