Thousands turn out in Kalamazoo for Senator Bernie Sanders' "Fighting Oligarchy" tour

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders made a stop in Kalamazoo Saturday as part of his “Fighting Oligarchy” speaking tour. Thousands came out to Western Michigan University’s Miller Auditorium on Saturday night, where Sanders was joined by Michigan Senatorial hopeful Abdul El-Sayed .

Several special guests have joined Sanders on the tour, which has taken him across the country to speak at town-hall style events where the main topic is “taking on the oligarchy and corporate interests”. The major topics of the night included cost of living, corporate involvement in US policy, the political divide and the current administration.

"I've been all over this country and what I can tell you in rural areas and in urban areas, the American people will not tolerate oligarchy, will not tolerate authoritarianism, will not tolerate kleptocracy and will not tolerate the continued war against the working class of this country,” Sanders said.

The event was opened by Lansing-area band Rodeo Boys and two Michigan union leaders: Danielle Drouillard, Vice President of OPEIU Local 40 RN Unit, and Ryan Bennett, President of West Michigan Building Trades Council and Lakeshore Labor Council of the AFL. Both speakers highlighted the difficulties of bargaining with large corporations and the importance of unions.

“I'm really proud of the labor movement and it's regaining popularity amongst younger workers and that's great to see,” Bennett said. “Because there is, in my opinion, there's no quicker path to the middle class than a united workforce and a collectively bargained agreement.”

Anna Spidel / WMUK Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) has been touring the country since March for his "Fighting Oligarchy" speaking tour.

Abdul El-Sayed is running in the Democratic primary for US Senate in hopes of winning current Senator Gary Peters’ seat. Peters announced he would not be running for re-election in late January. While El-Sayed focused on many of the same topics as Sanders, he also spoke about his own campaign and used the event as an opportunity to appeal to voters.

"In Kalamazoo, we can have nice things. All right? But only together. So here now, I'm calling on all of us to reach together for those things, to hold each other in the work and in the toil, to believe in the kind of America we can build together, to believe in each other,” El-Sayed said. "If we do that, not only will we win this race, Kalamazoo, but we'll win the future we deserve."

A major topic for Sanders and El-Sayed was the Democratic Party. Both speakers said they believed the party was too divided, and needs to do more to appeal to voters.

“Too many Democrats tell you they're fighting, only to show up with a strongly-worded letter. We need Democrats who have the courage to stand up to the power brokers in our own party, let alone Trump and his goons,” El-Sayed said.

Anna Spidel / WMUK Nearly all of WMU's Miller Auditorium was filled with attendees. The event also included an ASL interpreter.

Many attendees waved signs saying “Abdul for Senate” or “Students for Abdul”, and audience members ranged from babies to senior citizens. The crowd was interactive with all speakers, with many audience members yelling words of support or calls to action. One audience member yelled “I love you Bernie”.

“I love you too”, Sanders said in response.

After the event, attendees gathered outside the auditorium to browse several booths selling shirts, buttons, flags and more. Lana Jackson, 75, said she and her family took a school bus from Lansing to be at the event.

“Nobody's really spoken to my heart like Bernie does. He just knows how sane and decent people should live and that's what appeals to me. And I just hope and I pray that someday our country will see what he sees and do what he wants us to do,” Jackson said.

Harpartap Singh Bopari, a 29-year-old St. Joseph resident, said he’s been a longtime supporter of Sanders. Bopari said he feels like he can trust Sanders.

“I feel this joy, this hope that, you know, somebody really is looking out for us. And I tell people this all the time – Bernie Sanders, he doesn't know me and he doesn't know you, but I promise you, I guarantee you, it's not a belief, I know it. He cares. And you can't say that about many politicians,” Bopari said.

The next stop of Sanders’ “Fighting Oligarchy” Tour is in Chicago, Illinois at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

