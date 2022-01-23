-
Teens from 12 to 15 now qualify for Pfizer's COVID vaccine. But they won’t be counted towards the state’s benchmarks for reopening the state.Federal…
-
Are you headed to downtown Kalamazoo today? You will need to take an alternate route if you planned to use the following streets:Forest Street, bet. Park…
-
The Citizens Research Council of Michigan says part of the reason Michigan’s roads continue to crumble is that the formula the state uses for distributing…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Lawmakers in Lansing want to put 175 million dollars toward the state’s roads. The state House passed the spending bill Wednesday. Governor…
-
Traffic fatalities in Michigan were up 10% in 2015, compared to the previous year. Numbers released Monday by the Michigan Office of Highway Safety…
-
A special state House committee has begun deliberations on how to find more than $1 billion for roads and transportation. That’s after voters…