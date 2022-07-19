© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

The Folias Duo bring their own nature-inspired works to Saugatuck Fest

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published July 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
folias.jpg
Courtesy of the artist
/
foliasmusic.com
Carmen Maret and Andrew Bergeron

Flutist Carmen Maret and guitarist Andrew Bergeron of the Folias Duo are in a special category of classical artists who write their own music, building the repertoire for flute and guitar. They’ll bring works like Bergeron’s Dragonfly and Maret’s Alchemy to the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck, in concerts at 7:30 pm on Thursday, July 21 and Friday, July 22 at the Saugatuck Woman’s Club.

They worked hard during the COVID-19 pandemic to stay in touch with fans by offering regular livestream performances, Maret and Bergeron tell Cara Lieurance in a preview of their Saugatuck concerts. They also continued to write new music. Maret says that several of the pieces on the festival program will be recorded for a new album in the new year.

Although the husband-and-wife team live in Grand Rapids, they prefer to compose in rustic settings of natural beauty such as national and state parks. They've each become adept at writing for the others' instrument, learning the quirks and possibilities of each. Along with their albums, the Folias Duo also sells sheet music for their works at their website.

Tags

WMUK Culture local musicFolias DuoChamber Music Festival of Saugatuck
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
Related Content