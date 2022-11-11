Concert preview: Kalamazoo Symphony to build a cathedral in sound with Bruckner’s 4th

Bruckner built massive musical structures in his 8 symphonies, and the Symphony No. 4 “Romantic” is one of his best, says conductor Julian Kuerti, who will lead a performance by the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Nov 12 in Miller Auditorium. He adds that it’s not what he would call Romantic, but more a grand ending point of Baroque and Classical thought. Cara Lieurance talks to Kuerti and cellist Elizabeth Start about the program, which opens with a newly-discovered work by Florence Price called Ethiopia’s Shadow in America.

Start is also executive director of the Connecting Chords Music Festival, which will present the female vocal ensemble Tapestry in a program of works by women composers, including Florence Price, at 4 pm on Sunday, Nov 13 at Portage Chapel Hill Methodist Church. She arranged for Tapestry member Christi Catt to offer her thoughts on the music of Florence Price as part of the pre-concert talk for the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra. The talk starts at 6:30 pm on Saturday.