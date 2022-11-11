© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert preview: Kalamazoo Symphony to build a cathedral in sound with Bruckner’s 4th

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published November 11, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST
25E45656-D4F4-4E2D-B24D-B204F933352B.jpeg
Otto Böhler / Wikipedia Commons
/
Anton Bruckner, Silhouette 20 x 26 cm; photo of Böhler´s silhouette printed on thick card

Bruckner built massive musical structures in his 8 symphonies, and the Symphony No. 4 “Romantic” is one of his best, says conductor Julian Kuerti, who will lead a performance by the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Nov 12 in Miller Auditorium. He adds that it’s not what he would call Romantic, but more a grand ending point of Baroque and Classical thought. Cara Lieurance talks to Kuerti and cellist Elizabeth Start about the program, which opens with a newly-discovered work by Florence Price called Ethiopia’s Shadow in America.

Start is also executive director of the Connecting Chords Music Festival, which will present the female vocal ensemble Tapestry in a program of works by women composers, including Florence Price, at 4 pm on Sunday, Nov 13 at Portage Chapel Hill Methodist Church. She arranged for Tapestry member Christi Catt to offer her thoughts on the music of Florence Price as part of the pre-concert talk for the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra. The talk starts at 6:30 pm on Saturday.

Tags
WMUK Culture Kalamazoo Symphony OrchestraConnecting Chords Music Festival
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance