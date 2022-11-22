The cast talks about "A Swingin' Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett"

BECKY KLOSE / Klose2U Photography LLC

/ Michelle Duffy

The cocktail lounge is open again at Farmers Alley Theatre, which is celebrating the opening of its world-premiere production, A Swingin' Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett, created by David Grapes and Todd Olson. It features four performers backed by a piano-bass-drums trio led by music director Nich Mueller.

Performers Tony Perry and Michelle Duffy, Nich Mueller and managing artistic director Jeremy Koch spoke to Cara Lieurance about the song-heavy show, which includes stories about Bennett from his memoirs and interviews. Tony Perry talks about his approach to his solo song, "Fly Me to the Moon," and Michelle Duffy talks about her personal take on "Lush Life," her featured solo. Mueller says the show combines many styles and grooves that keep his jazz trio on their toes.

A Swingin' Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett continues until Dec 18. Tickets and more information are at the Farmers Alley Theatre website.