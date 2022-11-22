© 2022 WMUK
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

The cast talks about "A Swingin' Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett"

Cara Lieurance
Published November 22, 2022
CKlose2u Photography LLC FAT A Swinging Christmas WEB SIZE-9.jpg
BECKY KLOSE
/
Tony Perry
CKlose2u Photography LLC FAT A Swinging Christmas WEB SIZE-29.jpg
BECKY KLOSE / Klose2U Photography LLC
/
Michelle Duffy

The cocktail lounge is open again at Farmers Alley Theatre, which is celebrating the opening of its world-premiere production, A Swingin' Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett, created by David Grapes and Todd Olson. It features four performers backed by a piano-bass-drums trio led by music director Nich Mueller.

Performers Tony Perry and Michelle Duffy, Nich Mueller and managing artistic director Jeremy Koch spoke to Cara Lieurance about the song-heavy show, which includes stories about Bennett from his memoirs and interviews. Tony Perry talks about his approach to his solo song, "Fly Me to the Moon," and Michelle Duffy talks about her personal take on "Lush Life," her featured solo. Mueller says the show combines many styles and grooves that keep his jazz trio on their toes.

A Swingin' Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett continues until Dec 18. Tickets and more information are at the Farmers Alley Theatre website.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
