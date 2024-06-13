Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance
Robert Newman reprises lead role in “Fiddler on the Roof” at Barn Theatre
The Barn Theatre season continues Jun 18-30 with perennial favorite “Fiddler on the Roof,” starring actor Robert Newman, formerly of TV’s “Guiding Light” and a recent guest on episodes of the “Law and Order” franchise. Newman talks to Cara Lieurance about the humanity of his character and how he transforms into Tevye by adopting a Russian-Jewish accent along with the clothes and posture of Tevye. They discuss the relevance of the 1964 show as reports of anti-Semitism increase around the globe. Newman also played Tevye at the Barn Theatre in 2014.
Tickets and more information are available at the Barn Theatre website.