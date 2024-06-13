© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Robert Newman reprises lead role in “Fiddler on the Roof” at Barn Theatre

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published June 13, 2024 at 7:57 PM EDT
Robert Newman as Tevye in the Barn Theatre’s 2014 production
Barn Theatre-School
Robert Newman as Tevye in the Barn Theatre’s 2014 production

The Barn Theatre season continues Jun 18-30 with perennial favorite “Fiddler on the Roof,” starring actor Robert Newman, formerly of TV’s “Guiding Light” and a recent guest on episodes of the “Law and Order” franchise. Newman talks to Cara Lieurance about the humanity of his character and how he transforms into Tevye by adopting a Russian-Jewish accent along with the clothes and posture of Tevye. They discuss the relevance of the 1964 show as reports of anti-Semitism increase around the globe. Newman also played Tevye at the Barn Theatre in 2014.

Tickets and more information are available at the Barn Theatre website.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItRobert NewmanBarn Theatre
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
Related Content