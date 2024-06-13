Robert Newman reprises lead role in “Fiddler on the Roof” at Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre season continues Jun 18-30 with perennial favorite “Fiddler on the Roof,” starring actor Robert Newman, formerly of TV’s “Guiding Light” and a recent guest on episodes of the “Law and Order” franchise. Newman talks to Cara Lieurance about the humanity of his character and how he transforms into Tevye by adopting a Russian-Jewish accent along with the clothes and posture of Tevye. They discuss the relevance of the 1964 show as reports of anti-Semitism increase around the globe. Newman also played Tevye at the Barn Theatre in 2014.

Tickets and more information are available at the Barn Theatre website.