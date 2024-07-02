© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Summer Park series continues with “Patriotic Pops”

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published July 2, 2024 at 8:12 PM EDT
A view from the Bronson bandshell of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra in performance
Mark Bugnaski
A view from the Bronson bandshell of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra in performance

At 7:30 pm on Wednesday, July 3 in Bronson Park, the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra and guests soloists will present a program of American-themed music, from songs like “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” and “America the Beautiful” to showstoppers like Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and Dvorak’s Carnaval Overture. Music director Julian Kuerti talks about the program and reveals the special guests in a conversation with Cara Lieurance.

The free concert is part of the Summer in the Parks series, presented by the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo. Upcoming concerts are listed here.
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItKalamazoo Symphony Orchestra
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
