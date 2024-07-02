Summer Park series continues with “Patriotic Pops”

At 7:30 pm on Wednesday, July 3 in Bronson Park, the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra and guests soloists will present a program of American-themed music, from songs like “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” and “America the Beautiful” to showstoppers like Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and Dvorak’s Carnaval Overture. Music director Julian Kuerti talks about the program and reveals the special guests in a conversation with Cara Lieurance.

The free concert is part of the Summer in the Parks series, presented by the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo. Upcoming concerts are listed here.