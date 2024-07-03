© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Preview: “Mystic Pizza” at the Barn Theatre

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published July 3, 2024 at 10:18 PM EDT
The Barn Theatre building near Augusta, Michigan
Andy Robins
/
WMUK
The Barn Theatre building near Augusta, Michigan

Barn Theatre veteran Patrick Hunter will direct a new production of Mystic Pizza, a jukebox musical adapted from the 1988 film starring Julia Roberts, Lili Taylor and Annabeth Gish. He joins Cara Lieurance to talk about how playwright Sandy Rustin, whose previous adapation of “Clue” was a hit, uses songs by a range of 80s and early 90s pop stars to bring the story to life.

For tickets and more information, visit the Barn Theatre website.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItBarn Theatre
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
Related Content