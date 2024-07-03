Preview: “Mystic Pizza” at the Barn Theatre

Barn Theatre veteran Patrick Hunter will direct a new production of Mystic Pizza, a jukebox musical adapted from the 1988 film starring Julia Roberts, Lili Taylor and Annabeth Gish. He joins Cara Lieurance to talk about how playwright Sandy Rustin, whose previous adapation of “Clue” was a hit, uses songs by a range of 80s and early 90s pop stars to bring the story to life.

