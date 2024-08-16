Exclusive “Heartbreak Hotel” musical comes to the Barn Theatre

Luke Ragotzy, who starred in “Million Dollar Quartet” in 2023 at the Barn Theatre, will again fill the blue suede shoes of Elvis Presley in “Heartbreak Hotel,” a new musical biography of the legendary performer. It also stars Altamiece Cooper as a record shop owner who introduces the young Elvis to popular music in the Black community. They spoke with Cara Lieurance about the production, which may end up on Broadway in the near future.

The show runs from Aug 20 - Sep 1. For tickets and more information, visit the Barn Theatre website.