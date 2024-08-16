© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Exclusive “Heartbreak Hotel” musical comes to the Barn Theatre

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published August 16, 2024 at 12:55 PM EDT
Elvis Presley poses with arms crossed
By Unknown author - https://www.gettyimages.nl/detail/nieuwsfoto%27s/elvis-presley-on-the-set-of-king-creole-nieuwsfotos/526886886, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=131077526
Elvis Presley in 1958

Luke Ragotzy, who starred in “Million Dollar Quartet” in 2023 at the Barn Theatre, will again fill the blue suede shoes of Elvis Presley in “Heartbreak Hotel,” a new musical biography of the legendary performer. It also stars Altamiece Cooper as a record shop owner who introduces the young Elvis to popular music in the Black community. They spoke with Cara Lieurance about the production, which may end up on Broadway in the near future.

The show runs from Aug 20 - Sep 1. For tickets and more information, visit the Barn Theatre website.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItBarn Theatre
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
Related Content