Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Annual Messiah Sing returns to First Congregational Church in Kalamazoo

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published November 26, 2024 at 7:35 PM EST
A service during the 2023 holidays at First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church of Kalamazoo
A service during the 2023 holidays at First Congregational Church

As is tradition on the first Sunday after Thanksgiving, the annual Messiah Sing will be held at First Congregational Church in Kalamazoo, sponsored in part by the Connecting Chords Music Festival. This participatory event brings together professional musicians, choral singers, and community members to listen or sing along (scores are provided).

Professional musicians will accompany the church’s choir and five soloists. Among the performers is cellist Elizabeth Start, executive director of the Connecting Chords Music Festival, who has played in the event for many years. She and Maxwell Trombley, the new music director at First Congregational, join Cara Lieurance to talk about the event and its meaning for the holidays.

The event is free, and a goodwill offering will be taken. More information is available at the Connecting Chords website.
