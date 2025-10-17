VOCES8 returns for a sold-out Fontana concert at WMU

British vocal ensemble VOCES8 returns to Kalamazoo next week for a sold-out Wednesday evening concert presented by Fontana Chamber Arts in partnership with Western Michigan University's Bullock Concert Series.

Fontana Executive Director Brad Wong tells WMUK host Cara Lieurance that this marks "the first sellout that I've experienced in my time as director." A waitlist has been established for potential cancellations. Those interested can call the Fontana office at 269-382-7774.

The concert holds special significance for the university, as VOCES8 member Blake Morgan is a WMU graduate who performed with the school's Gold Company. Artistic Director Barnaby Smith explains that the group spends "about 200 days of the year on the road," visiting the United States "maybe three, four, five times a year."

The 20th-anniversary program features diverse repertoire spanning Renaissance polyphony to jazz and pop arrangements. Smith describes their programming philosophy: "We want people to come to our concerts and be entertained, want to laugh, want to cry. And ultimately, we want to sing the music that they will enjoy listening to."

The ensemble will conduct workshops with approximately 400 students on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., including participants from 23 high schools, one community college, and Western students. "These opportunities we have to meet young, great musical minds is just a very nice way for us to burst our bubble a little bit," Smith says.

The program includes works by Mendelssohn, Elgar, and contemporary composer Caroline Shaw, whose piece addresses the Syrian refugee crisis. Morgan's arrangement of the Scottish folk song "Caledonia" will feature Western's choral students joining VOCES8 onstage.

A pre-concert talk begins at 7 p.m., featuring Smith, Morgan, and WMU's Dr. Amanda Quist. More information is available at fontanamusic.org.

The interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.

