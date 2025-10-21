First-ever collaboration brings George C. Wolfe's sharp satire to Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

On Nov 7 in the Parish Theatre, a first-ever co-production between Face Off Theatre Company and the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre will start a two-week run of George C. Wolfe's The Colored Museum. The show, a "razor sharp satire" delivered through a series of vignettes or "exhibits," focuses on Black American stories, with an emphasis on truth and humor. Cara Lieurance spoke with director Anthony Hamilton and actor Milan Levy about the production.

"It is the first time that the Civic and Face Off have partnered on a production, and it's gonna be one for the books," says Hamilton. Face Off Theatre is celebrating its 10th season by re-mounting some of its most significant productions. Hamilton notes that while Face Off's original staging had the audience walk from room to room, this production is "staged a little differently" as a "virtual exhibit" where the audience sits and watches the vignettes unfold.

Levy, who is in three "exhibits," shares their excitement about playing a wig in the "Hairpiece" vignette, which satirically tackles the pressures and connotations surrounding Black hair. They also appear as Medea's sister in the "Last Mama on the Couch" exhibit, which pokes fun at high-brow theater perceptions and the idea that "my pain and suffering have become "classical," and therefore universal," arguing that Black stories are often excluded from the "classical" designation.

The production features a cast of nine, including well-known local actors such as Alyssa Lainey, Delanti Hall, and Jer Pittman, with a blend of talent from both the Civic and Face Off. As director, Hamilton appreciates having the freedom to "sit back and let the actors explore" with a cast of great performers.

Tickets and more information are available through the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre website. More on Face Off Theatre's 10th season is at faceofftheatre.com.