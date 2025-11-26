Messiah Sing marks 30th year in Kalamazoo

The Messiah Sing, a beloved community tradition since 1995, takes place Sunday at 4 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in downtown Kalamazoo, marking its 30th anniversary. The annual event is a collaboration between the Connecting Chords Music Festival and First Congregational Church, serving as the festival's annual culmination. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, festival director Elizabeth Start explains the festival began partnering with the church in 2007.

David Carew, the new music director at First Congregational, leads this year's performance. Carew, who chairs the Visual and Performing Arts Department at Southwestern Michigan College, started at the church in August. He remembers Messiah as a turning point in his life — he sang in a 300-voice Messiah at Michigan State University as a high school junior, an experience that "left an indelible mark."

As with years past, professional soloists from the church's core music staff perform solo arias, while the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra provides accompaniment, with organist Kory Heitzig helping anchor the sound.

The event welcomes both experienced singers and newcomers. Attendees can sit by voice section (soprano, alto, tenor, bass) or simply listen. Scores are available, and participants can access digital versions via QR code. The performance is free, though a freewill offering supports the professional musicians. Cookies and punch follow in traditional holiday fashion.

