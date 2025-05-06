One year after the May 7 tornado, Kalamazoo County is still rebuilding

On May 7, 2024, a tornado tore through Kalamazoo County, damaging hundreds of homes including about 300 in Portage.

In Pavilion Township, 106 homes were affected by the disaster, with 45 being totally destroyed.

When asked how the township has recovered from the damage, Pavilion Township Supervisor John Speeter directed WMUK to Pavilion Estates, the mobile home park which suffered the brunt of the devastation in that community.

Pavilion Estates' owner, Yes Communities, did not respond to a request for comment.

Texas Township also saw damage, with 95 homes damaged and six destroyed.

Portage Chief Operating Officer Adam Herringa said the city has issued hundreds of building permits for properties damaged in the tornado, with all but a handful making progress.

But he said there's still work to be done, as residents continue to rebuild their businesses and lives.

“It's not just the physical mark that you see with damaged structures and tree damage or what have you, but also an emotional toll on the community that it was a very traumatic event that we're continuing to respond to.”

Leona Larson / WMUK A house in Portage, in the path of the tornado, was left completely destroyed. Despite the destruction, there were no fatalities and no life-threatening injuries from the May 7 tornado.

On Wednesday, the city plans to commemorate the disaster at the Celery Flats park.

Herringa said the event will not just serve as a reminder of the devastation, but also the community's response.

“You want to remember what happened, you want to remember the community response, you want to also remember so you can be prepared for the future because weather is fickle and you never know when it might happen again.”

Volunteers, along with other recovery partners, will be recognized at the event.

“I'm proud of this community in the way that we have responded and continue to respond. Not only in the immediate aftermath of the tornado when we had hundreds of volunteers coming out, but in the long-term assistance that's being provided by the community and local not-for-profits,” Herringa said.

The city will also give out saplings and seedlings as a “symbol of renewal." Portage lost many trees in the storm.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.