Ford says it will complete the BlueOval plant in Marshall with or without federal tax benefits

Ford Motor Company has said it is committed to completing construction on its BlueOval Battery Park in Marshall — even if previously approved tax incentives fall through. But obstacles remain — including strong opposition from a group of Marshall residents.

The so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” currently being debated in the U.S. Senate proposes changes to Biden-era tax incentives on electric vehicle plants that would disqualify the Marshall plant and remove previously approved tax credits that would grant significant tax cuts. Ford officials previously said the loss could kill the lithium-iron phosphate battery plant - but now say it will be completed with or without tax incentives.

Jim Durian, CEO of the Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance, spoke at a virtual press conference about the expanded workforce the plant is projected to bring to the area - Ford has estimated the plant could create approximately 1,700 jobs.

“Building the local talent pipeline and attracting new families will reverse job losses and population losses and increase our tax revenues and positively impact our community for generations,” Durian said.

“It's clear that Ford BlueOval benefits our entire region, our state, and our country. Manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles here in Michigan will bring an important part of our automotive supply chain to the United States.”

Ford has said the plant will use battery technology from Chinese manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), a company with ties to the Chinese communist party. The link to CATL is one reason some residents say they oppose the plant. But Durian and other supporters of the project say they believe the plant may actually be beneficial for national security.

“I think this project is very different than other, more controversial projects. So Ford BlueOval, it's an American company that owns the land and owns the building. Americans will be operating and working at the battery facility. The facility will fall under American legal oversight and jurisdiction,” Durian said.

Opponents have formed a group called the Committee for Marshall - Not the Megasite, but the city of Marshall and some small business owners remain in favor of the plant and the local economic growth it’s projected to bring. In a press conference, Marshall Mayor Scott Wolfersberger said it’s time for everyone to accept Ford’s presence in the city.

“What I would say to the opposition is that the reality has changed. We're in a very different place than we were when we were debating whether or not to do the zoning, or whether or not this is the right project for Marshall. It's here now. We need to come together and actually speak hopefully with one voice,” Wolfersberger said.

But the opposed residents said they’re not backing down. Longtime Marshall resident Barry Wayne Adams said they’ll continue to protest, lobby and even pursue legal action against corporations that fund the plant’s development in Marshall.

“We know it's not over,” Adams said. “Something very wrong has happened here and there is a sizable contingent in the city who is prepared to keep putting up a fight and not acquiesce to the mayor's - what seems to be a dictatorial pronouncement.”

Adams said many residents are concerned the electric vehicle battery plant will bring foreign influence, overdevelopment and environmental destruction to the mostly rural area.

“It's almost a war against nature. And we don't want to see that happen. The wealth of Calhoun County is found in its agricultural resources and its nature,” Adams said.

The U.S. Senate has until July 18 to come to a decision on the proposed legislation that could end significant tax incentives for the plant. WMUK reached out to Ford for this story and did not receive a comment.