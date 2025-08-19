Kalamazoo Event Center construction site aims to prevent worker injuries through partnership

A large arena currently under construction in Kalamazoo is one of three large construction projects across the state that have recently started partnerships with the Michigan Occupational Health and Safety Administration.

Expected to be finished in 2027, the Kalamazoo Event Center will sit in the heart of downtown Kalamazoo and will serve as the home of the Kalamazoo Wings and the Western Michigan University hockey and basketball teams.

According to a statement by the department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, the construction site is officially partnered with MIOSHA in an effort to reduce worker injuries and illnesses. Tarah Kile, director of MIOSHA’s division of consultation and training, said partnerships allow the agency to be involved throughout the entire construction process, not just after an incident.

"Partnerships are a voluntary agreement with construction companies. Often times even trades will sign into it, subcontractors will sign into it. But it's really an opportunity for us to focus on collaboration, education, prevention at a construction site," Kile said.

The Kalamazoo Event Center construction project is overseen by construction management company CM Group in partnership with Southfield-based firm Barton Malow. Though MIOSHA has the ability to consult, provide training and set standards for construction sites regardless of official collaborations, Kile said direct partnerships between the agency and construction sites can provide more direct support and education.

“Our enforcement officers sometimes will serve as consultants, will go to these jobs and do walk-rounds. And that's really the primary piece is you get another set of eyes, you understand the rules," Kile said.

According to a statement from the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, MIOSHA partner sites record 48% fewer incidents of worker injury and illness.