Kalamazoo Event Center construction site aims to prevent worker injuries through partnership

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published August 19, 2025 at 5:35 PM EDT
An aerial rendering of a proposed Kalamazoo event center shows the arena, parking structure and basketball stadium that Catalyst Development presented to the Kalamazoo County Commission on March 21, 2023.
Courtesy John McNeill
An aerial rendering of the proposed sports and entertainment center now under construction in downtown Kalamazoo.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity said data shows partnerships at major construction sites can help significantly reduce worker injuries and illness.

A large arena currently under construction in Kalamazoo is one of three large construction projects across the state that have recently started partnerships with the Michigan Occupational Health and Safety Administration.

Expected to be finished in 2027, the Kalamazoo Event Center will sit in the heart of downtown Kalamazoo and will serve as the home of the Kalamazoo Wings and the Western Michigan University hockey and basketball teams.

According to a statement by the department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, the construction site is officially partnered with MIOSHA in an effort to reduce worker injuries and illnesses. Tarah Kile, director of MIOSHA’s division of consultation and training, said partnerships allow the agency to be involved throughout the entire construction process, not just after an incident.

"Partnerships are a voluntary agreement with construction companies. Often times even trades will sign into it, subcontractors will sign into it. But it's really an opportunity for us to focus on collaboration, education, prevention at a construction site," Kile said.

The Kalamazoo Event Center construction project is overseen by construction management company CM Group in partnership with Southfield-based firm Barton Malow. Though MIOSHA has the ability to consult, provide training and set standards for construction sites regardless of official collaborations, Kile said direct partnerships between the agency and construction sites can provide more direct support and education.

“Our enforcement officers sometimes will serve as consultants, will go to these jobs and do walk-rounds. And that's really the primary piece is you get another set of eyes, you understand the rules," Kile said.

According to a statement from the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, MIOSHA partner sites record 48% fewer incidents of worker injury and illness.
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
