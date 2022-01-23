-
Staffing shortages have restaurants in Southwest Michigan and across the country scrambling for employees. Some establishments have cut hours while others…
-
Will cities go back to what they looked like in 2019 now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted? Some Kalamazoo businesses say they hope the future…
-
National leaders are looking for ways to limit economic damage by the corona virus pandemic. Local communities, including Kalamazoo, are doing the…
-
Over the next year and a half, changes are coming to downtown Kalamazoo. But the city, the Kalamazoo Downtown Partnership, and Consumers Energy say the…
-
PlazaCorp’s work can be seen throughout Kalamazoo. Writer Ben Lando says “you see their work everywhere…cranes, and orange cones.” He wrote about some of…
-
Writer Ben Lando says he wanted to focus on three key developments in Kalamazoo “that I thought personally were cool” and give a snap shot of what…
-
Note: For the holiday season, WMUK rebroadcasts this story about downtown Kalamazoo's Holly Jolly Trolley. It originally aired on Dec. 7, 2017.What’s it…
-
The City of Kalamazoo will soon take advantage of a tool offered by the state to capture tax revenue needed for downtown improvements. City commissioners…
-
10 Streets that Changed America Host Geoffrey Baer says there were dozens of suggestions for the program which debuts Tuesday night. The final list…
-
Kalamazoo Public Safety says all of the cars from yesterday’s train derailment were cleared Tuesday night. All streets in downtown Kalamazoo that were…