Allegan County has its first case of bird flu

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, also known as bird flu, has been detected in an Allegan County flock. According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the case in Allegan occurred in a backyard poultry flock and is the first bird flu case for the county since the virus was first detected in Michigan in 2022.

HPAI is nearly always fatal for birds. It causes severe neurological symptoms and spreads rapidly, especially in flocks of poultry. Though the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently considers bird flu a low risk to human health, the agency still recommends that anyone working or spending time around birds monitor themselves for symptoms, especially those around commercial or large domestic flocks.

In a statement confirming the case, MDARD issued a reminder that biosecurity measures like wearing personal protective equipment and washing shoes can reduce the spread of avian flu.

Other recommended precautions include preventing contact between domestic and wild birds, practicing good hygiene when handling birds, disinfecting supplies and equipment used to keep birds and more.

MDARD also advised domestic bird owners and caretakers to watch for several sudden deaths in a flock and report suspected bird flu symptoms to MDARD.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, hunters and others encountering wild birds should take precautions and contact the DNR to report large numbers of wild bird die-offs.