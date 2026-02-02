© 2026 WMUK
Cities of Portage and Kalamazoo to hold Black History Month events this week

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published February 2, 2026 at 3:50 PM EST
A statue of Martin Luther King Jr. is shown on a snowy day, and construction can be see in the background of the photo. In the statue, Dr. King is walking forward while wearing clerical robes that flow around him as he walks. On the robes, the faces of other civil rights leaders are etched alongside scenes like civil rights marches. A quote can be seen on the base of the statue that reads: “EVERY MAN MUST DECIDE WHETHER HE WILL WALK IN THE LIGHT OF CREATIVE ALTRUISM OR THE DARKNESS OF DESTRUCTIVE SELFISHNESS! THIS IS THE JUDGMENT. LIFE'S MOST PERSISTENT AND URGENT QUESTION IS: WHAT ARE YOU DOING FOR OTHERS?”
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
A statue of Martin Luther King Jr. stands in Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Downtown Kalamazoo. The statue features several quotes from Dr. King, and prominent civil rights leaders and movements are etched into the clerical robes Dr. King is depicted in.

Two special events to celebrate Black History Month are slated for Friday, February 6 — one hosted by the City of Portage, the other by the City of Kalamazoo.

It’s Black History Month, and communities across West Michigan will hold events to uplift the stories of Black Americans — in Kalamazoo and Portage, the festivities are kicking off this week.

According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture at the Smithsonian, this year will mark 100 years of Black History Month in the United States.

The City of Kalamazoo will celebrate the month by unveiling a bust of 19th and 20th century African American builder Albert White of Kalamazoo on Friday, February 6 at 4 p.m. at the Kalamazoo Public Library.

In Portage, the City of Portage will host its 11th annual Black History Month Presentation — also on February 6 — at the Air Zoo.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and features Candace Taylor, author of “The Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America”.

Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
