Cities of Portage and Kalamazoo to hold Black History Month events this week

It’s Black History Month, and communities across West Michigan will hold events to uplift the stories of Black Americans — in Kalamazoo and Portage, the festivities are kicking off this week.

According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture at the Smithsonian, this year will mark 100 years of Black History Month in the United States.

The City of Kalamazoo will celebrate the month by unveiling a bust of 19th and 20th century African American builder Albert White of Kalamazoo on Friday, February 6 at 4 p.m. at the Kalamazoo Public Library.

In Portage, the City of Portage will host its 11th annual Black History Month Presentation — also on February 6 — at the Air Zoo.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and features Candace Taylor, author of “The Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America”.