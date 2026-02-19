Several downtown Kalamazoo properties sustain damage after streak of overnight vandalism

Several downtown Kalamazoo businesses awoke to smashed windows Thursday morning after an overnight act of vandalism.

According to MLive, Gazelle Sports and Colors & Cocktails on the Kalamazoo had large front windows destroyed, as well as Green Top Tavern on Michigan Ave.

At Green Top Tavern, an employee told MLive it appeared that chunks of asphalt had been thrown at the glass.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety reported this morning that a suspect had been arrested in relation to the incident, but an investigation is still ongoing.

According to KDPS, seven businesses and some other properties were damaged, including a historic stained glass window at the Ladies Library Association.