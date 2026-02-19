© 2026 WMUK
Several downtown Kalamazoo properties sustain damage after streak of overnight vandalism

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published February 19, 2026 at 5:05 PM EST
A window is shown shattered with lights reflecting onto the glass.
Jen Golbeck
/
AP
A window of the Residence Inn Minneapolis Downtown at The Depot hotel is broken during a protest calling for an end to federal immigration enforcement operations in the city, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Minneapolis.

Windows were left smashed throughout downtown Kalamazoo, with some businesses reporting thousands of dollars in damages.

Several downtown Kalamazoo businesses awoke to smashed windows Thursday morning after an overnight act of vandalism.

According to MLive, Gazelle Sports and Colors & Cocktails on the Kalamazoo had large front windows destroyed, as well as Green Top Tavern on Michigan Ave.

At Green Top Tavern, an employee told MLive it appeared that chunks of asphalt had been thrown at the glass.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety reported this morning that a suspect had been arrested in relation to the incident, but an investigation is still ongoing.

According to KDPS, seven businesses and some other properties were damaged, including a historic stained glass window at the Ladies Library Association.
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
