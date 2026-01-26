© 2026 WMUK
Closings, cancelations and delays

In the wake of Alex Pretti’s death, community members pack the steps of Kalamazoo City Hall

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published January 26, 2026 at 8:36 PM EST
People stand on either side of W South Street in front of the steps of Kalamazoo City Hall and Bronson Park. Some protestors wave upside-down American Flags, while many hold signs with messages against ICE.
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
Protestors are seen on the steps of Kalamazoo City Hall on Monday, January 26, photographed through the windows of the Kalamazoo City Commission Chambers. Demonstrators held signs and chanted through megaphones, calling for the abolition of ICE and condemning the shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

As residents packed the Kalamazoo City Commission Chambers for a meeting and public hearing on a controversial rezoning proposal, hundreds of others gathered on the steps of Kalamazoo City Hall to protest the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

On social media, organizers advertised the demonstration as an anti-ICE protest and vigil for Minneapolis ICU nurse Alex Pretti, who was killed by ICE officers on January 24.

Many protestors held candles and signs with messages condemning the shooting of Pretti and federal organizations' handling of the case. Others chanted slogans against ICE and held signs and banners with messages against ICE and the federal government.

Crowds at the vigil were largest around 6:30-7 p.m., when demonstrators lined both sides of W. South Street in front of City Hall and Bronson Park.

Many protestors left the demonstration to attend the Kalamazoo City Commission meeting at 7 p.m. Several attendees gave public comment, urging the Commission to take action against ICE in Kalamazoo and prevent an ICE presence in the city.

Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing.
