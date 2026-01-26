In the wake of Alex Pretti’s death, community members pack the steps of Kalamazoo City Hall

As residents packed the Kalamazoo City Commission Chambers for a meeting and public hearing on a controversial rezoning proposal, hundreds of others gathered on the steps of Kalamazoo City Hall to protest the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

On social media, organizers advertised the demonstration as an anti-ICE protest and vigil for Minneapolis ICU nurse Alex Pretti, who was killed by ICE officers on January 24.

Many protestors held candles and signs with messages condemning the shooting of Pretti and federal organizations' handling of the case. Others chanted slogans against ICE and held signs and banners with messages against ICE and the federal government.

Crowds at the vigil were largest around 6:30-7 p.m., when demonstrators lined both sides of W. South Street in front of City Hall and Bronson Park.

Many protestors left the demonstration to attend the Kalamazoo City Commission meeting at 7 p.m. Several attendees gave public comment, urging the Commission to take action against ICE in Kalamazoo and prevent an ICE presence in the city.