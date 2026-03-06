© 2026 WMUK
Whitmer appoints Ronda Stryker, Amy Zaagman to WMU Board of Trustees

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published March 6, 2026 at 5:28 PM EST
The newly appointed president of WMU, Russ Kavalhuna, shakes the hand of outgoing president, Edward Montgomery at a special board of trustees meeting. Montgomery is smiled and seated in a gray suit, and Kacalhuna is standing and smiling in a dark brown suit and yellow tie.
Alli Mitter
/
Courtesy of WMU
Russ Kavalhuna, now president of WMU, at a special board meeting in spring 2025.

Unless blocked by the Senate, Stryker and Zaagman will replace trustees Chen-Zhang and Edgerton at the end of their terms.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Rhonda Stryker and Amy Zaagman to the Western Michigan University Board of Trustees.

That’s according to a statement released Wednesday by WMU President Russ Kavalhuna. The new trustees are both WMU alumni.

They’ll replace trustees Lynn Chen-Zhang and Shelly Edgerton, whose terms both end on December 31 of this year.

Unless blocked by the Michigan Senate, Stryker and Zaagman will begin their terms on January 1, 2027.

Ronda Stryker is a businesswoman and heiress to the Stryker Corporation, which makes medical equipment.

Zaagman is the executive director of the Michigan Council for Maternal and Child Health.

In the statement, Kavalhuna praised both appointees and said he believes they will both be good additions to the board.

