Whitmer appoints Ronda Stryker, Amy Zaagman to WMU Board of Trustees

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Rhonda Stryker and Amy Zaagman to the Western Michigan University Board of Trustees.

That’s according to a statement released Wednesday by WMU President Russ Kavalhuna. The new trustees are both WMU alumni.

They’ll replace trustees Lynn Chen-Zhang and Shelly Edgerton, whose terms both end on December 31 of this year.

Unless blocked by the Michigan Senate, Stryker and Zaagman will begin their terms on January 1, 2027.

Ronda Stryker is a businesswoman and heiress to the Stryker Corporation, which makes medical equipment.

Zaagman is the executive director of the Michigan Council for Maternal and Child Health.

In the statement, Kavalhuna praised both appointees and said he believes they will both be good additions to the board.