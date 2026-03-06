WMU Trustees to consider purchase of Rubbermaid facility

The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees will consider purchasing the Newell Rubbermaid facility at the Parkview campus at a special meeting Tuesday. That's as the university recommends the eventual destruction of the WMU Physical Plant near the main campus.

In a statement released Friday, WMU President Russ Kavalhuna said purchasing the building would let the university place facilities management under one roof and collocate university services like planning, engineering and design near engineering firms with established university relationships.

He also said it could provide future office space for the Michigan Geological Repository for Research and Education, and potentially house locker rooms for nearby soccer fields.

The Newell-Rubbermaid facility is listed at a purchase price of $6 million.

The statement said the WMU Physical Plant, which currently houses facilities and maintenance, dates back to 1921 has a significant maintenance backlog of over $7 million as well as accessibility concerns and aging structures.

Kavalhuna said the university believes decommissioning and demolition is the most cost-effective and reasonable option for the physical plant, and named the Newell-Rubbermaid building as a more plausible option.

The Newell-Rubbermaid building at 3300 Research Way previously served as the design center for Newell Brands, which worked with brands like Sharpie, Rubbermaid and Mr. Coffee.

In July 2025, Newell Brands moved its design center to Atlanta, Georgia — leaving the building vacant and available for purchase.

According to the statement, the decision will come before the board during a special meeting on Tuesday, March 10.