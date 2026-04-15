The Kalamazoo Promise will now cover 100% of tuition for eligible community college students

The Kalamazoo Promise scholarship covers 65 to 100% of in-state college tuition for Kalamazoo Public Schools graduates, depending on how long they have attended KPS.

But at a press conference Wednesday, alongside leaders from Kalamazoo Valley Community College and KPS, Kalamazoo Promise CEO Von Washington Jr. announced the Promise will now cover 100% of tuition and mandatory fees for Promise-eligible students who attend community college.

That means students who previously qualified for only a percentage of the Promise will now receive full tuition coverage if they choose a community college.

“We are giving those scholars more freedom to use their other financial resources for their real cost of attending college. Things like housing, transportation, books, and simply being able to focus on their studies," Washington Jr. said.

Expanding access while keeping the Promise

A statement released by the Promise said 56% of Promise scholars attended community college in 2025, and many of those students used Pell grants or other financial aid to pay additional tuition costs and fees that weren't covered by their Promise scholarship.

“A large portion of our scholars choose to begin their journey at a community college. For many, it is the most practical, accessible, and empowering first step," Washington Jr. said. "And yet too often, these students have to make difficult financial trade-offs."

Washington Jr. said the goal of the new changes is to increase affordability and accessibility for Promise scholars.

Leaders at the Promise like Chief Operating Officer Bob Jorth said the scholarship model itself isn't changing. The 65-100% scholarship scale will remain the same, and students attending four-year universities will still have their scholarship awards determined by that scale.

“We will still determine the eligibility for the promise just as we have for the last 20 years. What changes is how we award that at the community-college level. So, regardless of a student's eligibility for the promise, while they're attending a community college, they will be awarded at 100%," Jorth said.

Who is eligible?

Kalamazoo Promise spokesperson Giselle Martinez clarified that students who aren't eligible for the Promise under the current scale — such as students who only began attending KPS in 10th grade or later — still won't be eligible for the Promise under the new rule, even if they attend community college.

The change will apply, however, to Promise-eligible students who began community college prior to the rule change but are still enrolled. For example, if a student began community college in 2025 with a 65% Promise scholarship, their scholarship would increase to 100% for all remaining years of their education (up to four years), provided they submit the relevant documents.

Martinez also said that the 100% tuition coverage would no longer apply if a student transfers to a four year university, unless that student was eligible for a 100% scholarship under the original rules.

For example, if a student only qualified for 65% of the Promise but chose a community college for their first two years, those first two years would qualify for a 100% scholarship. However, if that student were to transfer to a four-year university for the next two years of their education, their scholarship would drop back down to the 65% level.

Looking to the future

Washington Jr. said the new changes to the Promise will take effect immediately. Kalamazoo Valley Community College president Marshall Washington also attended and said the Promise has "opened doors" for countless students.

"This announcement reinforces what we know to be true. When we remove financial barriers and build clear pathways, students succeed and communities continue to thrive," Washington said.

KPS superintendent Darrin Slade said the changes come at a great time for the district, which recorded its highest ever overall graduation rate during the 2024-2025 school year.

"So we will have more students who are who are prepared and ready to go take advantage of this amazing gift," Slade said.

More information about the Kalamazoo Promise and how to apply is available on the Kalamazoo Promise website.